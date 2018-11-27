Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Natural gas prices are on the rise and lifting the prospects of the entire industry, not least Cabot Oil & Gas. Cabot's large acreage holdings in the fast-growing Marcellus Shale supports several years of drilling. The company’s execution success, continued expense management and improving well economics further enhances its outlook. A relatively low risk profile and longer reserve lives are other positives in the Cabot story. Overall, Cabot’s diversified asset portfolio should help it generate steady production growth going forward. Recently, the company gave investors another reason to cheer after it announced an increase to its dividend payout. Consequently, Cabot is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels and is viewed as a preferred energy play to own now.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.72.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 177,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,434,034. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $29.57.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.74 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,667,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,479,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $4,035,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,144,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $146,238,000 after buying an additional 2,403,213 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

