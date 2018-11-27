CacheCoin (CACH) Hits Market Capitalization of $11,941.00

CacheCoin (CURRENCY:CACH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, CacheCoin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. CacheCoin has a total market capitalization of $11,941.00 and $0.00 worth of CacheCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CacheCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00810993 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00017402 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00001534 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010838 BTC.

CacheCoin Profile

CACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. CacheCoin’s total supply is 4,195,132 coins. CacheCoin’s official Twitter account is @CACHeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CacheCoin is /r/cachecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CacheCoin’s official website is www.cachecoin.cc.

CacheCoin Coin Trading

CacheCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CacheCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CacheCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CacheCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

