Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 767,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 262,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $34,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,335,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,641,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,114,000 after acquiring an additional 349,201 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Benchmark raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $532.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.50 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 11.25%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $252,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,572,492.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $2,759,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,584.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,763,272. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/cadence-design-systems-inc-cdns-shares-sold-by-canada-pension-plan-investment-board.html.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.