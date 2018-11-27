Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) Receives $21.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSTE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Caesarstone from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 15.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 22.0% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 37,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesarstone stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,057. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $534.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Caesarstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caesarstone will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

