Calavo Growers (CVGW) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 target price on shares of Calavo Growers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Vertical Group cut shares of Calavo Growers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 0.48. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $108.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.12 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

In other news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $32,838.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,978.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lecil E. Cole sold 100,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $10,398,689.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 571,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,208,641.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Calavo Growers by 73.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 641,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,001,000 after acquiring an additional 272,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Calavo Growers by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,781,000 after acquiring an additional 231,375 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 58.7% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 293,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 108,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Calavo Growers by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,443,000 after acquiring an additional 104,740 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 85.9% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 169,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 78,197 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

