Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 1981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Calyxt from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Get Calyxt alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $386.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 15.01, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 6,256.67% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. Analysts anticipate that Calyxt Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Manoj Sahoo sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $37,411.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $65,858.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,553 shares of company stock worth $303,275. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calyxt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Calyxt by 40.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,799,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,899 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the second quarter worth $186,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the second quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,601,000. Institutional investors own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/calyxt-clxt-sets-new-52-week-low-at-11-15.html.

Calyxt Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, improved oil composition canola, herbicide tolerant canola, improved quality alfalfa and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, improved protein composition soybeans, drought tolerant soybeans, herbicide tolerant soybeans, and improved yield soybeans.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.