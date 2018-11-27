Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $653,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Stock

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,973,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,189,000 after purchasing an additional 120,741 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 5,722,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after purchasing an additional 694,448 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,842,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 129,119 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,819,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,234,000 after purchasing an additional 571,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In related news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 53,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $1,467,724.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 165,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $4,546,661.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,100,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,475 shares of company stock worth $8,032,053. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.78.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $29.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 25.85%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $653,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-invests-653000-in-sprouts-farmers-market-inc-sfm-stock.html.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.