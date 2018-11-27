Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (PCK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 533.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 51,630 shares during the period.

NYSE:PCK opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

