Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,535 Shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000.

CVY opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

About Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

