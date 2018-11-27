Campbell Soup (CPB) Stake Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,997,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,721,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,651 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 5,609,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,190,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,277,000 after acquiring an additional 867,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,950,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price objective on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.13. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $51.07.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 53.81% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In related news, insider Luca Mignini acquired 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $200,036.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 112,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,965.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/campbell-soup-cpb-stake-increased-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc.html.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.