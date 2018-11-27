Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 128,700 Shares of Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 380,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $39,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,050,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 12.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 0.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In other Ingredion news, VP Christine M. Castellano sold 37,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $3,924,215.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $183,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $104.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.50. Ingredion Inc has a 1 year low of $89.48 and a 1 year high of $146.28.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INGR. ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/canada-pension-plan-investment-board-acquires-128700-shares-of-ingredion-inc-ingr.html.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.