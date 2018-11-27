Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.35% of Zebra Technologies worth $33,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $180,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.22.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $169.04 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $101.49 and a twelve month high of $184.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 49.81% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $452,302.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $6,424,786.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,394,031.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,640 shares of company stock worth $12,930,449 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

