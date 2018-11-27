Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $37.34 Million Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.18% of Waste Connections worth $37,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 258,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.1% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN stock opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $65.06 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.11.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

In related news, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $518,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $943,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

