Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,358,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,245 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises 1.6% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $287,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Stephens set a $236.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $216.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $213.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.92.

CP opened at $201.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $166.36 and a 52-week high of $224.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 34.07%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4999 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.89%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

