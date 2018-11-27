Canal Insurance CO Buys Shares of 10,000 Maxar Technologies Ltd (MAXR)

Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in Maxar Technologies Ltd (NYSE:MAXR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 37,699 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2,307.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 241,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 231,150 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 62,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 761,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,167,000 after acquiring an additional 370,024 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

NYSE MAXR opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Maxar Technologies Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $67.30. The company has a market cap of $999.62 million and a PE ratio of 4.51.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $508.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.45 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Ltd will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.05%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

