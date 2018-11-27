Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,531 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned about 0.43% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $56,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,838,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $133.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $118.73 and a 1 year high of $170.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 22.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

