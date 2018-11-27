Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Buys 112,534 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,436,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,534 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $51,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Scotiabank set a $39.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Buys 112,534 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/carillon-tower-advisers-inc-buys-112534-shares-of-ritchie-bros-auctioneers-inc-rba.html.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.