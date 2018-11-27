Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Purchases 281,577 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,577 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $62,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,090,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,975,000 after buying an additional 368,581 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,232,000 after buying an additional 394,412 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,613,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,839,000 after buying an additional 27,418 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,835,000 after buying an additional 245,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,317,000 after buying an additional 140,863 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.10.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $434.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other FLIR Systems news, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 42,912 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $2,668,697.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $1,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 503,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,335,840.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,277. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FLIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on FLIR Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. William Blair raised FLIR Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

