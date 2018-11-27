Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,253,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,542 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $67,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 265,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 214,944 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,104,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,273 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in IHS Markit by 544.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 54,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 46,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.05 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. BidaskClub lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IHS Markit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on IHS Markit and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IHS Markit from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $784,063.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,707.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

