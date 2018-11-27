Carol A. O’connell Sells 2,197 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) insider Carol A. O’connell sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $74,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,101 shares in the company, valued at $751,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Performance Food Group Co has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $206,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $219,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 57.5% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $234,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

