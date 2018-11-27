Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.99% of Carriage Services worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne bought 68,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,137,547.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,286,467 shares in the company, valued at $21,316,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn R. Phillips sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $140,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,380.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 145,151 shares of company stock worth $2,363,542. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSV shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th.

CSV opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $309.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $28.96.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.79 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 13.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/carriage-services-inc-csv-position-reduced-by-russell-investments-group-ltd.html.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

See Also: What is an SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.