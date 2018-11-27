Carr’s Group PLC (CARR) Insider Tim Davies Sells 85,239 Shares

Carr’s Group PLC (LON:CARR) insider Tim Davies sold 85,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96), for a total value of £127,858.50 ($167,069.78).

Carr’s Group stock opened at GBX 159.25 ($2.08) on Tuesday. Carr’s Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 156 ($2.04).

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 13.90 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.08.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research report on Friday, September 21st.

About Carr’s Group

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies nutritional feed supplements under the Crystalyx, AminoMax, and SmartLic brand names, as well as various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities; provides heating oil, gasoline, and diesel to agricultural, commercial, and retail customers; and offers a range of agricultural and household products and services, including farm machinery, clothing, and pet supplies through its approximately 43 retail locations.

