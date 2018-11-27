Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.98 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,707 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 61.1% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,348 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,694 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,344 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,288 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 29.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total transaction of $7,045,831.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $44,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,338 shares of company stock worth $14,516,459. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $266.16 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.48 and a twelve month high of $278.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.55.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

