CBS Co. (CBS) Stake Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,325 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CBS were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CBS by 28.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 713,129 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $40,969,000 after buying an additional 159,728 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBS during the third quarter worth about $13,365,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBS during the third quarter worth about $2,068,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBS by 604.5% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,251 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of CBS by 12.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 43,541 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 target price on shares of CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of CBS in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CBS in a report on Monday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.51.

In other CBS news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $129,929.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,344,726.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 11,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $672,928.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,657,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,598 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

CBS opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.51. CBS Co. has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $61.59.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. CBS had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 86.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBS Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

