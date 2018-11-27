Celcuity (CELC) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Celcuity to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Celcuity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celcuity N/A -24.34% -23.67% Celcuity Competitors -103.54% -222.38% -36.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of Celcuity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of Celcuity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Celcuity has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celcuity’s competitors have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Celcuity and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Celcuity N/A -$6.25 million -33.08 Celcuity Competitors $1.13 billion $90.54 million 435.48

Celcuity’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Celcuity. Celcuity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Celcuity and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celcuity 0 0 2 0 3.00 Celcuity Competitors 132 563 665 36 2.43

Celcuity presently has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.60%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 14.04%. Given Celcuity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Celcuity is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Celcuity beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company is developing CELx tests to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer. It is also developing CELx tests to diagnose 14 new potential cancer sub-types in breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

