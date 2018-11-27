Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,453 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $242.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

