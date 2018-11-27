Centerstate Bank’s (CSFL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their buy rating on shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Stephens currently has a $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Brean Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.17.

NASDAQ:CSFL opened at $24.66 on Monday. Centerstate Bank has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $128.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

In other news, Director James H. Bingham sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank in the third quarter worth about $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 300.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

