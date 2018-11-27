Centurylink Inc (CTL) Position Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,678 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 9.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 299,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 118.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BP PLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 218,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Hanson lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America set a $27.00 target price on Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centurylink to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Centurylink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

