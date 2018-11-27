CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 37,993 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,451.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,610 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 37,993 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Live Your Vision LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.7% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Lara May & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $793.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $80.70 and a 12 month high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays set a $120.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,973.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $21,700,632.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,199,869.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,080 shares of company stock valued at $52,100,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

