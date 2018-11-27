Charah Solutions (CHRA) & Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (SENR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) and Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Charah Solutions and Strategic Environmental & Energy Res, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charah Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00 Strategic Environmental & Energy Res 0 0 0 0 N/A

Charah Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 100.10%. Given Charah Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Charah Solutions is more favorable than Strategic Environmental & Energy Res.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charah Solutions and Strategic Environmental & Energy Res’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charah Solutions $430.36 million 0.44 $12.78 million N/A N/A Strategic Environmental & Energy Res $8.43 million 0.58 -$2.19 million N/A N/A

Charah Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Strategic Environmental & Energy Res.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.7% of Charah Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Strategic Environmental & Energy Res shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Charah Solutions and Strategic Environmental & Energy Res’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charah Solutions -2.12% 14.85% 2.54% Strategic Environmental & Energy Res -63.05% N/A -135.10%

Summary

Charah Solutions beats Strategic Environmental & Energy Res on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. The company also provides fossil services, such as coal ash management, silo management, on-site ash transportation, landfill management, and capture and disposal of ash byproduct; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash. In addition, it markets class C fly ash, class F fly ash, bottom ash and PriceLite, CFB ash, synthetic gypsum, pulverized limestone, and other products; and provides nuclear services consisting of routine maintenance, outage services, facility maintenance, and staffing solutions for nuclear power generation facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Res Company Profile

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services to companies primarily in the oil and gas, refining, landfill, food, beverage and agriculture, and renewable fuel industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors, primarily upstream oil and gas production, and downstream refineries. The company also designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation. In addition, it develops renewable natural gas projects; and chemical absorbents and catalysts that enhance the capability of biogas produced from landfill, wastewater treatment, and agricultural digester operations. The company is headquartered in Golden, Colorado. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of New Stratus Energy Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.