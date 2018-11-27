Charles Stanley Group plc (CAY) Insider Paul Abberley Acquires 68,500 Shares of Stock

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley purchased 68,500 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £198,650 ($259,571.41).

Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 9th, Paul Abberley purchased 46 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £148.12 ($193.55).

On Friday, October 12th, Paul Abberley purchased 43 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £153.51 ($200.59).

LON CAY opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Tuesday. Charles Stanley Group plc has a one year low of GBX 305 ($3.99) and a one year high of GBX 434 ($5.67).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Charles Stanley Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 22nd.

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

