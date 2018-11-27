Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.97

Shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 315680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

CMCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.97.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 17.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

