Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Bought by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Live Your Vision LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 308.0% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 20,716.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 45.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Mosaic Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $569,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $569,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.13.

Shares of CVX opened at $114.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $133.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

