CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (CIHKY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

OTCMKTS:CIHKY opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.46.

About CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts.

