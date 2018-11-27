Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Shares Sold by Independent Franchise Partners LLP

Independent Franchise Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,673 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 5.7% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $591,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 636.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $466.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.51 and a 12 month high of $530.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $413.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $506.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.72.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 118,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.05, for a total transaction of $55,846,819.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

