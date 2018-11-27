CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 66,655 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 257.7% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 450.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 953.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 175,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $3,814,766.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,482,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,948,701.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $1,236,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,162,552 shares of company stock valued at $29,106,632. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $25.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.65.

AMD stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/cibc-world-markets-inc-has-5-03-million-holdings-in-advanced-micro-devices-inc-amd.html.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.