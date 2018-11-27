CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 119,602 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,602 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000.

IEF stock opened at $101.23 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.60 and a 1-year high of $106.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.2161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

