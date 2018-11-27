CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 9,192 Shares of Invesco Shipping ETF (SEA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Shipping ETF worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Shipping ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Shipping ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Shipping ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Shipping ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Shipping ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000.

Shares of SEA opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Invesco Shipping ETF has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Invesco Shipping ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

