Clarus (CLAR) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CLAR. ValuEngine raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clarus to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clarus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of CLAR opened at $10.89 on Friday. Clarus has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $327.46 million, a P/E ratio of 90.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Clarus had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,617,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 56,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,121,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,031,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 79,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

