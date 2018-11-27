Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,467,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 355,089 shares during the period. Clean Harbors comprises about 1.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.62% of Clean Harbors worth $105,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $28,847,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 19.0% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12-month low of $44.74 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $843.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

In related news, insider David M. Parry sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $314,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $3,208,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,859,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,636,008.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,593. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

