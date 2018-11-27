Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

CLSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clearside Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Wedbush set a $29.00 price objective on Clearside Biomedical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $4.00 price objective on Clearside Biomedical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

CLSD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.64. 573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,738. The firm has a market cap of $59.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -3.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $15.33.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 27,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 125.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 91,006 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 743.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 51,411 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 40.2% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc now owns 606,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 174,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema.

