Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 14,470 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 223.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,027,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,153,000 after buying an additional 3,709,066 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,677,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,335,000 after buying an additional 773,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,211,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,402,000 after buying an additional 361,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,342,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,483,000 after buying an additional 302,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,403,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,262,000 after buying an additional 99,815 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $137.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.84 and a fifty-two week high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

