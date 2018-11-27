Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $18.57 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,169 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.5% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opera Trading Capital lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,646.2% in the third quarter. Opera Trading Capital now owns 17,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 209,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,888,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 220,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,477,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,613,000 after purchasing an additional 101,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $162.89 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $150.13 and a 1-year high of $187.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

