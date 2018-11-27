Clorox Co (CLX) Position Boosted by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management owned 0.07% of Clorox worth $14,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Clorox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,711,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,294,000 after acquiring an additional 76,149 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 437,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,664,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,364 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,506,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,641,000 after purchasing an additional 547,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,962,000 after purchasing an additional 337,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.07. Clorox Co has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. Clorox had a return on equity of 102.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

In related news, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 54,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $8,531,324.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,830,355.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $501,309.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,455 shares of company stock worth $16,738,803 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays set a $131.00 price target on Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Clorox from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.79.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

