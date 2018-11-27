Coats Group (COA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Coats Group (LON: COA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/22/2018 – Coats Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Coats Group is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Coats Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/7/2018 – Coats Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/17/2018 – Coats Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON:COA opened at GBX 79.20 ($1.03) on Tuesday. Coats Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 55.50 ($0.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 90 ($1.18).

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads, zips, engineered yarns, and embroidery products to apparel, footwear and accessories, technical sewing, and yarn industries; and consumer textile crafts for knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and quilting, and sewing activities.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.