Cobham plc (COB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cobham plc (LON:COB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 127 ($1.66).

COB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cobham in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cobham from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cobham in a research note on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cobham from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cobham from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 103 ($1.35) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

Get Cobham alerts:

Shares of COB stock traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 100.45 ($1.31). 3,659,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,760,000. Cobham has a twelve month low of GBX 107.67 ($1.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 150.30 ($1.96).

In other Cobham news, insider Marion Blakey bought 5,000 shares of Cobham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £6,100 ($7,970.73). Insiders bought 5,214 shares of company stock valued at $635,052 over the last ninety days.

Cobham Company Profile

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cobham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.