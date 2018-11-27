Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Invests $37.55 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 632,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,553,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises about 2.3% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 634.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 448,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,327,000 after buying an additional 387,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

