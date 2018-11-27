Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Invests $982,000 in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,424,000. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 240,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,369,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bgsl Holdings Llc purchased 192,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $4,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $44.00 target price on Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Shares of BX opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.10%.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

