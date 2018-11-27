Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Sells 141,024 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,468 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 141,024 shares during the quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CQP. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $40.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

CQP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $41.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

