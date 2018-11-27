Comerica Bank Sells 16,797 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,797 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Skechers USA worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Skechers USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,707,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 50.0% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in Skechers USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,757,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 71.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 139,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 13.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 369,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,341 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Skechers USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $45.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.37.

SKX stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Skechers USA Inc has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Skechers USA had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 75,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $2,214,446.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 593,309 shares in the company, valued at $17,372,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

